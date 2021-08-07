Pattaya sees 244 new coronavirus cases as Thai daily death total tops 200

Pattaya on Saturday saw 244 new coronavirus cases as Chonburi province recorded its third-highest daily total ever, and Thailand broke 200 Covid-19 deaths for the first time.

The 244 infections in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya, were part of 1,417 recorded province-wide and 21,838 nationally. Thailand saw 212 deaths, with nine of them coming in Chonburi.







Chonburi is now recording nearly 10,000 cases a week with cases climbing as fast as local businesses are closing. First were small tourist businesses. Then came independent, medium-size ventures. Now even corporate franchises are closing Pattaya branches.

Wasan Kruttaphan, owner of a laundromat, a drinking-water vending machine business and motorcycle taxi stand on Soi Bonkai, said the previously busy street was now dead quiet, with even a major noodle franchise restaurant shutting.



He’s been doing business in Pattaya for 20 years and has never seen anything close to this.

Chairat Rattanopas, president of the Eastern Spa & Wellness Association, said 90 percent of Pattaya’s massage parlors and day spas are closed.



































