PATTAYA, Thailand – In a city known for its vivacious tourism scene, Pattaya has long resisted the proliferation of street begging, a policy some tourists and expats now say is a prudent choice. Unlike many major cities abroad where organized street begging is a common problem, Pattaya’s authorities have worked to keep such activity under control, citing both public safety and the city’s image as a top tourist destination.







Commenters on local forums and social media have pointed out that unchecked street begging can create a culture of virtue signaling among foreign visitors. One expat noted, “There are some genuine beggars in Pattaya, but the obvious ones to ignore are women using babies and small children as props.” Another added, “It just makes people look foolish, particularly since such acts only encourage more beggars.”

Some compared the situation to the UK, where street begging is often tied to organized crime and scams. “Same in Aberdeen; only people I give to in Thailand is the plastic bottle collectors,” a visitor wrote, emphasizing that Pattaya’s approach helps prevent exploitation while still allowing support for those in real need.



Tourism experts say Pattaya’s policy not only protects residents and visitors but also encourages a cleaner, safer, and more enjoyable experience along its streets and public areas. By maintaining strict regulations against begging, the city aims to prioritize legitimate commerce, local vendors, and responsible tourism, avoiding situations where tourists inadvertently fund exploitation.

While some critics argue that restricting street begging can limit opportunities for the genuinely needy, the city’s strategy has largely received support from long-term visitors who appreciate the balance between compassion and maintaining public order.



































