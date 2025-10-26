Sukhothai holds respectful Loy Krathong Festival to honor Queen Mother

SUKHOTHAI, Thailand – The province of Sukhothai has announced the annual Loy Krathong, Candle and Fire Festival 2025, held this year from October 27 to November 5 at the Sukhothai Historical Park, with a solemn and simplified format to honor Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

This year’s event has been adjusted to reflect the period of national mourning. Entertainment activities and the traditional Miss Noppamas contest have been canceled, while core cultural ceremonies continue with a focus on tranquility and respect.



Key festival activities include:

“Receiving the Dawn of Happiness” ceremony

Worship rituals to honor Sukhothai kings and Buddhist rites

The official festival opening

Processions of large and small krathongs, hanging and raised lanterns, floral offerings, and local cultural displays on October 27

Ceremony for the royal flame and royal lanterns entering the Sukhothai Historical Park

Processions from nine districts on November 5

Candle burning and floating of royal lanterns

Contests for krathongs, lanterns, and traditional offerings

Light and sound shows titled “Sukhothai Light & Sound”

Traditional Thai performances including Khon, classical plays, puppetry, Thai music, Muay Thai rope, and Krabi-Krabong martial arts

Additional activities include exhibitions, community markets, Dharma sessions, and the “Khao Khwan Fire Day” celebrating local traditions and culture.

A special addition this year is the ceremony of lighting candles in mourning at 21:21 each night, allowing participants to collectively pay tribute to the Queen Mother. Fireworks have been replaced with silent traditional Sukhothai-style pyrotechnics to maintain a peaceful and respectful atmosphere.

The Sukhothai Loy Krathong Festival, a UNESCO-recognized heritage event, continues to highlight Thai cultural wisdom and artistry. This year, it will be conducted with solemnity, simplicity, and heartfelt devotion to the monarchy.




































