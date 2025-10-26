Pattaya clothing stores offer black apparel as residents prepare to mourn Queen Sirikit

PATTAYA, Thailand – Clothing stores in Pattaya are offering black apparel as the public prepares to pay respects following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.

At Poo Boutique in Naklua, store owners have put black clothing on display in place of the usual white outfits used during the ongoing vegetarian festival. The move comes after the official announcement from the Bureau of the Royal Household that Her Majesty passed away peacefully on Friday, October 24, at 21:21 local time at Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, at the age of 93.

Shop staff anticipate that residents and visitors, upon hearing the news of the Queen Mother’s passing, will gradually come to purchase black attire as a mark of mourning and to pay tribute to her lifelong dedication and compassion for the Thai people.









































