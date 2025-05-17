Pattaya’s Dark Turn – Bloodshed in the streets raises alarm over city’s growing violence

PATTAYA, Thailand – Once renowned for its beaches and nightlife, Pattaya is now drawing attention for a darker reason: rising street violence. A brutal attack in broad daylight on May 16 has intensified public concern, painting a chilling picture of a city seemingly slipping into chaos.

At 5:06 p.m., Pol. Capt. Pakorn Prakobnun, Deputy Inspector of Pattaya City Police (Dongtan Substation), received a report of a vicious assault in a wooded area off Thappraya Road, directly opposite the Pattaya Provincial Court. Responding swiftly, police and rescue units arrived to find a shocking scene that left even longtime residents shaken.

A 35-year-old British national, Mr. Andrew Joseph Cook, was discovered with horrific injuries—slashed across the left side of his face, stabbed in the chest, and gutted in the abdomen. First responders provided emergency aid before rushing him to the hospital in critical condition.







Witnesses, including local motorbike taxi drivers and food delivery riders, described a harrowing chain of events. A white Toyota Veloz with Phuket license plates lost control and crashed into trees near the roadside, apparently following a struggle inside the vehicle. Moments later, the victim was thrown from the car and attacked again by a foreign man wielding a knife. The attacker, accompanied by a woman who tossed the victim’s belongings out of the vehicle, then fled the scene, leaving bystanders horrified and helpless.

Despite public efforts to photograph the vehicle, the suspect managed to escape. Police believe the assault stemmed from a personal conflict, potentially involving jealousy, business disputes, or unresolved grievances. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities pursuing at least two suspects believed to be involved.



As police ramp up the manhunt, citizens are speaking out with growing concern:

“Too many drugs and homeless people.”

“It’s scary now.”

“This is why tourists stop coming—safety’s gone.”

“Pattaya has become terrifying.”

“Everyone knows this place is flooded with meth now.”

“There are no words… just fear.”

“I hope they catch him.”



The city’s reputation as a safe and welcoming tourist hub is being tested, especially as such incidents become more visible. While authorities, including Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijjakan, focus efforts on improving urban order—such as cracking down on illegal vendors, enforcing odd-even parking on Phra Tamnak Road, and restoring order to Walking Street—residents say enforcement means little without security.

Until then, Pattaya risks being remembered not for its sandy beaches, but for blood on its streets.

































