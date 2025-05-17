Pattaya City steps up urban order targeting Jomtien Beach, Naklua 18, and expands odd-even parking to Phra Tamnak Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijjakan chaired a meeting of the administrative division at Pattaya City Hall, attended by heads of policy and planning from the municipal enforcement division, public safety officers, and police representatives from Banglamung, Pattaya City, and Nongprue Police Stations.

The meeting focused on the progress of various enforcement operations, including the ongoing crackdown on illegal sales of kratom drinks and unauthorized beach rentals (chairs and mats) on Jomtien Beach. City officials have been patrolling the beach area—particularly in front of The Now Hotel—daily from midnight to 7:00 AM.







At Naklua Soi 18, known as the “hidden beach,” the city has issued formal eviction notices to 12 business operators, requiring them to vacate within one month. The deadline is June 8. If they fail to comply, the city will remove their equipment from the area without exception, reclaiming public space for residents and tourists to enjoy.

The meeting also addressed upcoming traffic concerns as schools reopen. Due to limited municipal staff, the city will request support from the three police stations to assist with traffic management in front of schools between 7:00–8:00 AM to ensure safety for students, parents, and the public.

Additionally, Deputy Mayor Wuttisak announced further actions to regulate parking on Walking Street, especially in Sois 14, 15, and 16. The city will paint clear markings to indicate parking and no-parking zones, while coordinating with Pattaya Police to strictly enforce traffic laws. A fire engine will also be stationed at Bali Hai Pier for quick response in case of fire emergencies.



On the issue of odd-even date parking on South Pattaya Road, the pilot regulation has proven effective. Officials are enforcing the “You park, we lock; you block, we tow” policy under Pattaya’s municipal regulations and the Traffic Act. Given its success, the same system will soon be implemented on Phra Tamnak Road to reduce congestion and enhance urban order.

The overall goal is to improve public safety, ease traffic flow, and return public spaces to the community, thereby enhancing Pattaya’s image as a well-managed, tourist-friendly city.

































