Pattaya’s coronavirus test positivity rate drops to 2.1 percent in Sept.

The average positivity rate for coronavirus tests administered in Pattaya dropped to 2.1 percent in September, bringing the city’s overall rate since Aug. 10 to 3.4 percent.

The city has performed 2,131 tests in 15 high-risk areas since Sept. 1, with 45 of those cases coming back positive. All tests were antigen-based – which can produce false negatives, but few false positives – with all positive cases confirmed by RT-PCR tests.







From Aug. 10-Sept. 10, Pattaya’s coronavirus infection stood at 3.8 percent of more than 6,200 tests. With the latest figures added in, the average rate for the past five weeks fell to 3.4 percent.

The latest round of testing came Sept. 18 at Pattaya School No. 2, with 161 tests performed. Of those, six tested positive.



Pattaya continues to post high numbers of new coronavirus cases daily. On Sunday, Chonburi reported 926 new Covid-19 cases, of which 132 were in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya.



























