Pattaya’s alcohol and safety efforts fail as residents end up sleeping on streets

PATTAYA, Thailand – Another incident on Pattaya’s streets has highlighted concerns over public safety and the city’s handling of vulnerable individuals. On Thursday, city officials discovered a man from Phichit province unconscious in front of Big C Central Pattaya, reportedly heavily intoxicated. While authorities were able to revive him and transfer him to a hospital for treatment of a head injury, the incident has raised questions about how such situations are monitored and prevented.







Residents and passersby expressed concern, noting that the man is frequently seen on the streets, sometimes even soliciting motorcycle taxi drivers to buy alcohol for him. Comments on social media reflect both sympathy and frustration, with locals asking why he remains unsupervised despite repeated appearances in public while intoxicated.

This incident underscores a broader issue in Pattaya: the challenge of managing public intoxication, homelessness, and minor injuries before they escalate into serious health crises. Critics argue that while emergency responses appear prompt, there is little in terms of proactive measures to prevent repeat occurrences. The city’s approach seems reactive, addressing symptoms rather than the root causes of these recurring problems.



For a city that relies heavily on tourism and public perception, repeated incidents like this can tarnish Pattaya’s image as a safe and welcoming destination. Without a coordinated effort to manage street safety, alcohol-related issues, and support for vulnerable residents, such events are likely to continue, leaving both locals and visitors at risk.



































