Pattaya residents highlight dangerous spots, calls for traffic lights and signs fall on deaf ears

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite repeated warnings from residents, certain intersections and streets in Pattaya continue to pose serious hazards for motorists, with accidents occurring regularly. The latest incident on September 24 at the Chaiyaphruek 2 railway crossing in east Pattaya underscores the ongoing problem: 17-year-old motorcyclist collided with a city sewage truck while traveling at high speed, sustaining severe injuries including facial trauma, broken teeth, and leg injuries.







The truck, a six-wheeled sewage vehicle operated by the city, had been returning to its office after collecting waste. Its driver, 64-year-old Praphachuen, was uninjured. The collision left the motorbike mangled and the young rider in critical condition, requiring immediate transport to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.

Locals have long flagged the Chaiyaphruek 2 crossing as a danger zone. “Accidents happen here all the time,” said one resident. Repeated calls for traffic lights, warning signs, or other safety measures have gone largely unheeded, leaving vulnerable road users at risk. Witnesses confirmed that the motorcyclist was traveling fast, but residents stress that even careful drivers face hazards in poorly marked or inadequately controlled areas.



This incident is far from isolated. The crossing, along with other intersections and minor roads around Pattaya, is notorious for accidents. Residents cite heavy traffic, limited enforcement, and inadequate infrastructure as persistent issues. While authorities investigate each accident, the structural risks remain, leaving locals worried about the next preventable tragedy.

Residents emphasize that improvements—traffic signals, proper signage, and better road design—are urgently needed. Without these measures, accidents will continue to occur, and Pattaya’s reputation as a safe, tourist-friendly city may suffer.



































