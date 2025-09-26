Pattaya launches ‘Healthy and Happy’ campaign to promote better quality of life

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet officially opened the community health screening campaign “Healthy and Happy: Detecting Silent Diseases” at Redemptorist (Phra Mahatai) Technology College on September 24. The event is part of ‘Better Pattaya’ initiative for the 2025 fiscal year, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for all residents, including people with disabilities.

The opening ceremony was attended by city officials, council members, community leaders, medical personnel, and local residents. The initiative underscores Pattaya’s commitment to equal access to healthcare and public health services, supporting its vision as a city of opportunities, balanced economy, and quality of life for all.







Organized by the Pattaya Public Health and Environment Office, the campaign offered free comprehensive health services, including screenings for chronic diseases and silent killers, blood sugar and cholesterol checks, chest X-rays, as well as tests for cervical cancer (HPV DNA), hepatitis B and C, and HIV. Participants also received self-test HIV kits and seasonal flu vaccinations.

The campaign focused on supporting students, staff, people with disabilities, and local residents. The strong turnout reflected the community’s growing awareness of health and self-care, highlighting the importance of preventive measures in enhancing overall well-being.



Through initiatives like “Healthy and Happy”, Pattaya continues to advance its goal of a Better Pattaya, ensuring residents enjoy both physical and mental health benefits as part of the city’s broader development vision.



































