Pattaya’s accident problem laid bare by blocked sidewalks, speeding bikes, and careless pedestrians

PATTAYA, Thailand – The recent incident where two Indian tourists were injured after being hit by a speeding motorcycle highlights a recurring problem in Pattaya: the city’s chaotic mix of pedestrians and vehicles. The crash also left the two motorcycle riders in critical condition. Many locals and netizens point to the root causes—blocked sidewalks forcing people onto the road, negligent drivers, and pedestrians unaware of traffic risks.



Sidewalks in key tourist areas are often dominated by motorcycles, street vendors, or poorly maintained surfaces, leaving pedestrians no choice but to walk along the road. As one observer put it, “It’s as if there weren’t any pavement to walk on safely.” Others noted that some groups walk line-abreast in the middle of the road, further increasing the risk of collisions with speeding motorbikes.

On the other hand, the behavior of motorcyclists cannot be ignored. Reports suggest that many riders rarely slow down, relying on honking rather than brakes, creating dangerous conditions for both locals and visitors. Netizens criticized this recklessness, with comments like “Using the brakes was never part of the thought process for the driver of the bike,” and “Typical. Reap what you saw.”







Experts and public observers agree that improving safety in Pattaya requires a multi-pronged approach. Regular police patrols and traffic checkpoints could enforce speed limits, discourage dangerous riding habits, and ensure sidewalks are kept clear. In addition, public awareness campaigns aimed at both pedestrians and drivers could help instill safer habits, from walking on designated paths to slowing down in crowded areas.

This incident underscores a broader challenge: Pattaya’s infrastructure and public enforcement are failing to protect both residents and tourists. Until sidewalks are cleared, traffic laws are enforced, and riders exercise basic caution, accidents like this will continue to plague the city.



































