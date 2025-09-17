GPS mishap strands physiotherapist off Pattaya, forces 2 km hike for help

PATTAYA, Thailand – A young physiotherapist got more adventure than he bargained for when a GPS error led him off Pattaya into a remote forest in Banglamung, Chonburi, resulting in a motorcycle crash and a 2 km walk for help.

At 19:00 hrs on 15 September 2025, the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Rescue Foundation received a call that a tourist had crashed his motorcycle in the forest on the way up Khao Phai, Pong Subdistrict. Rescue teams with off-road vehicles were immediately dispatched.







Upon arrival, Huay Yai police had already assisted the distressed man, identified as Punnyawat Buddachun, 23, a physiotherapist. Exhausted and covered in dirt, he had walked over 2 km through dense forest terrain to seek help. The rescue team then recovered his black Honda CL 300, which had toppled on a steep hillside but sustained only minor damage.

Punnyawat said he had planned to visit “Krok Ma Tai Waterfall” for photos. Following GPS guidance, he was led through a difficult route from Highway 331 (Sattahip–Chachoengsao), navigating steep hills, flowing water, and thick forest. When his bike fell and proved too heavy to lift, he decided to leave it behind and walk out as night approached.



The rescue operation successfully retrieved the motorcycle. Punnyawat expressed heartfelt thanks to the police and rescue team, embracing and bowing to them in gratitude.

This incident highlights the dangers of relying solely on GPS when venturing off Pattaya into remote or rugged areas.



































