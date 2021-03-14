Pattaya’s 1st legal cannabis clinic opens

By Pattaya Mail
0
280
The Reun Reang Kan is located at the C Space Market on Soi Chaiyapruek 2, with plans to open a second store at Tukcom in South Pattaya.

Thai Herb Plus opened Pattaya’s first cannabis business, offering food, beverages and other products made from previously illegal marijuana.

Rungsri Jungthanasombat, director of Thai Traditional Medicine Development Center, opened Reun Reang Kan at the C Space Market on Soi Chaiyapruek 2.



His legal cannabis products are made from stems, roots and leaves which have their inebriating THC removed.

Herbal drinks with cannabis are served at the shop for 50 baht per glass – and no charge for seniors.



Previously, Thailand considered cannabis a Category 5 narcotic. While recreational and selling of marijuana remains illegal, certain uses were decriminalized last year.

Rungsri’s Thai Herb Plus initiative will host a cannabis-products fair at Terminal 21 Pattaya March 16-21 to educate the public on the new products. He also plans to open a second store at Tukcom in South Pattaya.

Rungsri Jungthanasombat, director of Thai Traditional Medicine Development Center, has opened Reun Reang Kan at the C Space Market on Soi Chaiyapruek 2.



The sign says, “Not advisable for people under 25, those who are pregnant, and those with liver and kidney problems.”





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR