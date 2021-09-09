Pattaya’s 1st lady delivers food, cleaning gear to flood victims

Pattaya’s first lady and city hall workers brought food and cleaning equipment to people affected by Pattaya’s latest big flood.

Sukumol Kunplome, wife of Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, community leaders and former members of Pattaya Council visited flood-hit homes across the city Sept. 8, delivering rice, dried food and hot cooked meals to those impacted by the flooding.







The team also gave cleaning equipment to those with heavy flood damage to help them recover.

Sukumol said she listened as many people complained about Pattaya’s chronic flooding and the slow pace of infrastructure upgrades needed to end the inundation.

She said all feedback will be presented to her husband as he plans future improvements.







































