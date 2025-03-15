Pattaya youth attacked after confrontation over loud motorcycle noise

PATTAYA, Thailand – A physical assault occurred in Soi Wat Boon Sampan (Khao Noi) in east Pattaya on the night of March 14, after a group of youths exchanged harsh words over loud motorcycle exhaust noise. A 15-year-old boy, known by the alias “Jeng,” was attacked and injured by a knife-wielding group after a heated argument.

The incident unfolded when Jeng and his friends, riding motorcycles with loud exhaust pipes, were confronted by another group who shouted at them about the noise. Tensions escalated when insults were exchanged, leading to a violent attack. As Jeng and his friends were riding back to their residence, they were ambushed by three youths on motorcycles who chased them and struck Jeng in the head with a knife, leaving him seriously injured.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and provided first aid before rushing the victim to the hospital. Police are currently investigating the matter and are urging the injured party to formally file a complaint at the Nongprue Police Station to take legal action against the perpetrators.





























