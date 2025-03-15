Pattaya Pubs and Bars at Stake – Nightlife business owners brace for tax increases, pushing for government review

PATTAYA, Thailand – At a meeting held at Lisa Guesthouse in Jomtien, Lisa Hamilton, President of the Pattaya Nightlife Business Association (PNBA), called a meeting to assess the recent announcement by the Excise Department regarding the planned increase in taxes for entertainment venues such as nightclubs, discotheques, pubs, and cocktail lounges.

The tax hike from 7% to 11% of service revenue is raising concerns about its potential negative impact on the local economy, particularly within the tourism and service sectors.







The association expressed worries about the higher operational costs businesses will face, potentially affecting their ability to sustain operations. As a response, the association plans to submit a formal letter to the relevant government agencies requesting a review of the proposed tax increase.

Additionally, the meeting also discussed ways to generate income for the association to support social initiatives. It was decided that the association will host a charity bowling competition to promote unity among members and raise funds for local orphaned children in the Banglamung district. The event, named “Night Charity Bowling,” is scheduled for May 21. All proceeds, after covering expenses, will be donated to the children in need.





























