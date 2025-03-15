Pattaya City aims for balance between shooting range and community life

PATTAYA, Thailand – The long-standing noise complaints from residents of Jomtien Park Villa 2 in South Pattaya regarding the nearby “Guns Shooting & Battle” shooting range have led to further investigation by local authorities. The shooting range, situated next to the village wall, has caused significant disruption and fear among residents for several months.

On March 15, Deputy Mayor Krissana Boonsawat, along with officials from the Pattaya City Administration, Public Health, and Environment Departments, revisited the area to investigate ongoing concerns, despite the temporary suspension of services earlier.







The shooting range has made several modifications to reduce noise, including adding a 30cm-2m thick soundproof wall and installing sound insulation and absorbing materials in key areas. As a result, the internal noise level was recorded at 120 decibels, while the external noise dropped to 56-58 decibels, which is below the legal standard of 115 decibels.

Despite these measures, residents remain concerned, especially during the evening hours between 5:00-6:00 PM, when frequent shooting tests still impact their daily lives and mental health. Some residents have even sought psychiatric counseling due to the continuous noise stress.

Krissana emphasized the city’s commitment to addressing residents’ complaints, stating that further improvements would be made, including reviewing the operating hours to minimize disruption. Additionally, it was found that the shooting range’s construction had complied with the necessary permits, though the building’s setback was found to be slightly short by about 10 cm, which must be rectified.







The shooting range operators confirmed that they are not yet open for official business and are in the process of making further noise-reducing adjustments, which are expected to take around 90 more days.

Pattaya City has assured that it will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure that both the shooting range and the community can coexist without negatively impacting residents’ quality of life.





























