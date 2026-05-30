Pattaya workers watch the skies as weekend rains threaten incomes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya workers, particularly those whose livelihoods depend on outdoor activity and nighttime tourism, are being advised to prepare for periods of heavy rainfall forecast across the region this weekend. Meteorologists have warned that seasonal monsoon conditions could bring widespread showers and isolated heavy downpours to parts of eastern Thailand, including Chonburi province. The weather is expected to affect both daytime travel and the city’s nighttime economy, which remains a vital source of income for thousands of workers.







Along Pattaya Beach Road, many employees in the hospitality, entertainment, and service sectors continue to work long hours despite uncertain weather conditions. On Saturday evening, two workers were seen walking along the beachfront after their shifts, reflecting the reality faced by many residents whose daily income often depends on tourist activity regardless of the forecast. Business owners say rainy weekends can bring mixed results. While some indoor venues may benefit from visitors seeking shelter, outdoor vendors, street food sellers, motorcycle taxi drivers, and beach-related operators often experience a noticeable drop in customers during periods of persistent rain.



Local authorities are encouraging residents and visitors to monitor weather updates, allow extra travel time, and exercise caution on roads that may become slippery or experience temporary flooding during heavy downpours. Despite the forecast, Pattaya remains active as tourists continue to visit the city during the low season. However, workers are hoping the weather will not significantly disrupt business at a time when many are already facing slower trade compared with peak tourism months. As the rainy season settles in, many workers across Pattaya are preparing for another weekend of balancing work, weather, and the uncertainty that often comes with both.

















































