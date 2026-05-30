Pattaya Police praised after officer reunites lost 3-year-old girl with family

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Pattaya police officer is being praised for going above and beyond his duties after helping reunite a lost three-year-old girl with her relieved mother and grandmother following a two-hour search. On May 30, 29-year-old Rattanaporn Tingsa brought the young girl to Pattaya City Police Station after finding her walking along Thepprasit Soi 7 while holding a dog. The child appeared lost and was unable to explain how to get home.







When questioned, the girl could only tell officers that she lived with her mother, grandfather, and grandmother in a house located in a banana plantation area, leaving police with few clues as they rushed to locate her family. At the time, Police Captain Sontaya Khonsap, Deputy Inspector for Prevention and Suppression at Pattaya City Police Station, volunteered to personally search for the child’s home and relatives. He drove through nearby neighborhoods and areas matching the girl’s description in an effort to identify where she lived.



The search ended successfully when the officer spotted the girl’s grandmother riding a sidecar motorcycle while desperately looking for her missing granddaughter. Family members later revealed the child had been missing for more than two hours. As soon as the young girl stepped out of the police vehicle, her mother and grandmother rushed forward and embraced her, overwhelmed with relief after an anxious search. Witnesses described the reunion as an emotional and heartwarming moment. The family expressed their gratitude to both the good Samaritan who first assisted the child and the police officer whose determination helped bring the girl home safely. Residents who learned of the incident also praised the actions of Pattaya police, saying the rescue reflected the important role officers continue to play in protecting and assisting the community.

















































