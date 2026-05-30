Pattaya Tourist Police assist distressed Chinese visitor found at convenience store

By Pattaya Mail
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Pattaya Tourist Police responded after a Chinese visitor and child were found in distress at a local 7-Eleven, coordinating assistance to ensure their safety and well-being.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourist police in Pattaya provided assistance to a Chinese visitor accompanied by a child after the pair was spotted at a local convenience store on May 29, with the visitor reportedly experiencing emotional distress. Concerned members of the public alerted authorities after noticing the individual showing signs of unease at a 7-Eleven store. Tourist police officers responded to the scene and immediately took steps to ensure the safety and welfare of both the adult and child.



Authorities said the situation was handled with care, with officials closely monitoring the visitor’s condition, arranging appropriate assistance, and transporting the individual to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and support. Police also coordinated with relevant agencies to conduct an initial assessment and ensure that both the visitor and child received suitable care.

Officials said the incident was treated as a welfare matter, with priority given to the safety and well-being of those involved. The visitor and child were subsequently placed under the care of relevant authorities for continued assistance and support. Tourist police reminded residents and visitors that help is available around the clock for emergencies or welfare concerns through the Tourist Police Hotline 1155, the Thailand Tourist Police Application (TPB APP), and the POLICE CARE application.

Officers and emergency responders arranged transport to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and care while ensuring the safety of the accompanying child.

The swift response by Pattaya Tourist Police highlighted their commitment to visitor safety and welfare, with officers also attempting to contact the visitor’s family to ensure proper follow-up and support.
























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