Pattaya Tourist Police assist distressed Chinese visitor found at convenience store

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourist police in Pattaya provided assistance to a Chinese visitor accompanied by a child after the pair was spotted at a local convenience store on May 29, with the visitor reportedly experiencing emotional distress. Concerned members of the public alerted authorities after noticing the individual showing signs of unease at a 7-Eleven store. Tourist police officers responded to the scene and immediately took steps to ensure the safety and welfare of both the adult and child.







Authorities said the situation was handled with care, with officials closely monitoring the visitor’s condition, arranging appropriate assistance, and transporting the individual to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and support. Police also coordinated with relevant agencies to conduct an initial assessment and ensure that both the visitor and child received suitable care.

Officials said the incident was treated as a welfare matter, with priority given to the safety and well-being of those involved. The visitor and child were subsequently placed under the care of relevant authorities for continued assistance and support. Tourist police reminded residents and visitors that help is available around the clock for emergencies or welfare concerns through the Tourist Police Hotline 1155, the Thailand Tourist Police Application (TPB APP), and the POLICE CARE application.

















































