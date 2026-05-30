Khao Kheow Open Zoo marks 48th anniversary with free entry for children and seniors

PATTAYA, Thailand – Just about an hour’s drive from Pattaya, Khao Kheow Open Zoo is inviting visitors to join its 48th anniversary celebrations with three days of special activities, including free admission for children and senior citizens on June 3. Zoo Director Narongwit Chotchoi said the popular wildlife attraction officially celebrates its 48th anniversary on June 1 and will host a special event, “48 Years of Wild Thanks – A Caravan of Appreciation,” from June 1-3. Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities throughout the celebration, including animal feeding events, where guests can help provide food and enrichment toys for animals such as capybaras, two-toed sloths, hippopotamuses, and other wildlife residents.







Additional attractions will include live music performances, photo opportunities with the zoo’s Happy Zoo mascot characters, OTOP product shopping, educational exhibitions showcasing wildlife conservation research, and the ever-popular Night Zoo experience, allowing guests to observe animals after dark. As part of the anniversary celebrations, children aged 12 and under, or measuring no more than 135 centimeters in height, will receive free admission on June 3. Senior citizens aged 60 and above will also be admitted free of charge. Zoo officials said the event is intended as a thank-you to visitors and supporters who have contributed to the success of Khao Kheow Open Zoo over nearly five decades. For more information, visitors can contact the zoo at 038-318444.

















































