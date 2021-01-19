Thailand seeks permission to sell snapper to China

China for the first time allows Thailand to seek permission to export snapper to its market, according to the Department of Fisheries.

Vicharn Ingsrisawang, deputy director-general of the department, said the department already filed its request for snapper export and Chinese customs authorities would consider it.







The Department of Fisheries had negotiated for snapper export to China for 5-6 years and it was the first time that China welcomed an export application from Thailand.

China highly demanded snapper but its farmers raised the fish. Without the COVID-19 pandemic, China would have sent its officials to inspect Thai snapper production. Regarding pandemic-related travel restriction, Thailand would wait to see how Chinese customs authorities would manage to evaluate Thai snapper, Mr Vicharn said.

The Department of Fisheries certified Good Agricultural Practices for Thai snapper production. If frozen snapper is exported as pieces and whole fish to China, snapper growers and traders can raise national income, he said. (TNA)













