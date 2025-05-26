Pattaya woman fakes robbery to fool British boyfriend; faces charges as police warn against wasting resources

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a bizarre incident in South Pattaya, a 37-year-old department store employee, Ms. Rattana (surname withheld), filed a false police report claiming she had been robbed by knife-wielding drug addicts. She alleged the robbery occurred on Soi Siam Country Club in east Pattaya, where three men on two motorbikes supposedly stole 32,000 baht and her engagement ring as she was riding home.

Banglamung Police, led by Pol. Col. Sarawut Nuchanart and Pol. Lt. Col. Kornpong Sukvisith, launched a swift investigation. However, after thoroughly reviewing CCTV footage from the area, they found no trace of the alleged crime — only recordings of police officers, reporters, and the woman at the scene.







When called in for further questioning, Ms. Rattana initially avoided police contact but eventually appeared at the station. Under intense questioning, she broke down and confessed that she had fabricated the entire story to explain the missing money to her British boyfriend. Her goal was to obtain an official police report to avoid his anger, unaware that the situation would escalate into a criminal case and public attention.

Ms. Rattana tearfully apologized to the police, explaining that she acted out of desperation. She is now facing legal action for filing a false report, and her relationship has ended as a result. A single mother, her actions have caused turmoil for herself and her family.

Pol. Lt. Col. Kornpong reminded the public that Pattaya, as a major tourism hub, cannot afford to waste police resources on fabricated crimes. False reports not only strain law enforcement but also tarnish the city’s image.

































