Pattaya residents call for fines on providers leaving obsolete cables hanging

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Council members, along with the city’s grievance unit and both public and private sector agencies, recently launched a joint operation to organize and remove unused or hazardous communication cables throughout the city. The initiative aims to improve public safety, urban aesthetics, and reduce fire risks caused by neglected wires.

Local residents voiced their support while also calling for stricter regulations on cable installation and maintenance. Many noted that some providers leave large coils of unused cable hanging from utility poles, creating hazards and eyesores. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure across Pattaya.







































