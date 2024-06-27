Pattaya woman alleges assault and coercion into prostitution, police pursue suspects

PATTAYA, Thailand – Shock and outrage spread as a 22-year-old woman, identified as Miss A, shared a video on social media depicting a brutal assault by a group led by a transgender woman outside a dormitory in South Pattaya on June 22. CCTV footage from the dormitory and recordings by residents captured the disturbing incident. Miss A also alleged that the assailants coerced her into prostitution to settle a debt she had guaranteed.







Miss A provided her statement at the Pattaya City Police Station on June 26, where she identified five suspects involved in the assault, with 21-year-old Phuwanai, known as “Kai” or “Mechi,” identified as the main perpetrator. Investigators are now preparing to seek a court order for an arrest warrant against Phuwanai based on the evidence collected.





































