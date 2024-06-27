Pattaya Bali Hai Pier cleaned up following Prime Minister’s directive

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following a directive from Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during his recent visit to Pattaya, the city launched comprehensive cleanup efforts around the Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya on June 26. A team comprising sanitation and waste management officers from the Pattaya City Environment Department, alongside other relevant personnel, has been deployed to address various infrastructure issues.







The focus of the cleanup includes repairing and organizing damaged streetlights, communication cables, and CCTV wires surrounding the pier. Additionally, the team is actively collecting stones and debris that have been washed ashore by seawater. Ornamental plants are also being strategically placed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area.

The stone collection process is projected to span 2-3 working days, aiming to restore the pier’s surroundings to a pristine condition. Furthermore, plans include the removal of glass partitions in passenger waiting areas to create a more open and convenient space for tourists and locals alike.





































