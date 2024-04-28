Truck driver cheats death after rear-ending ten-wheeler in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of April 27, a six-wheeled ice truck collided with the rear of a parked ten-wheeled truck on Motorway No. 7 in East Pattaya. Thanawut Saengsaior, the 28-year-old driver became trapped in the wreckage and sustained severe injuries to his legs.

Thanawut told police that he was transporting ice from Sriracha District to Pattaya when he began to feel drowsy behind the wheel, leading to the collision with the parked truck. He said that despite the ordeal, he remained conscious throughout.









Anuwat Konkangplu, the 27-year-old driver of the parked truck, disclosed that he had stopped to urinate by the roadside. Upon returning to his vehicle, he witnessed the collision unfold and promptly alerted rescue authorities upon realizing someone was trapped inside.

Emergency medical technicians utilized ‘jaws of life’ to extricate Thanawut from the wreckage. After receiving initial medical treatment at the scene, he was promptly transported to the hospital for further care.





































