Pattaya will reopen to foreign tourists soon after public vaccinations

Pattaya city has begun administering a second batch of vaccinations to frontline workers and medical personnel with plans to inoculate all 100 percent of its population as one of five destinations marked by the government to receive foreign tourists.







Pattaya Hospital administered 285 doses shared with it from Chonburi’s 20,000 doses on April 2.

A total of 175 doses were given to medical personnel, while 47 were provided to immigration authorities and 63 to frontline workers. A second dose will be given to the individuals on April 23.



Once all frontline workers are vaccinated, Pattaya aims to provide inoculations to 100 percent of its population so that it can become one of five destinations chosen by the government to welcome international visitors.

Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpleum, has indicated the city is ready to be one of the five destinations (also including Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga, and Chiang Mai) noting it hasn't recorded any strong reaction among those receiving a vaccination so far. (NNT)




























