Thai new renewable energy landmark will boost power supply and tourism

Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) will promote a hydro-floating solar hybrid project at Sirindhorn Dam in Ubon Ratchathani province as a new landmark for renewable energy and also stimulate the province’s economy by the end of this year.







PEA Governor Boonyanit Wongrukmit said the 45-megawatt hydro-floating solar hybrid project will be the first of its kind in Thailand that can produce solar and hydro- electricity to resolve the problem of uncertain power supply from a renewable source.



He added that PEA had prepared tourist facilities in the area to stimulate tourism, create jobs and generate income for the community.













