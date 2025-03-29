Pattaya welcomes visitors amid concerns over earthquake and tsunami

PATTAYA, Thailand – As life in Pattaya returns to normal after the recent earthquake, public reactions remain divided. While some residents and visitors express their love for the city, others voice concerns about potential tsunami risks and ongoing urban issues.

One resident enthusiastically declared, “Pattaya is the best place to live! No traffic jams.” However, others were more cautious, questioning, “Could there be a tsunami?” and “Did Pattaya experience an earthquake?” Some openly admitted their worries, stating, “I’m worried about a tsunami.”







For those on Koh Larn during the event, the situation felt more unsettling. One person recalled, “I was on Koh Larn when I heard the news—I kept watching the sea, wondering if the water level would drop.”

Beyond natural disaster concerns, daily life frustrations also surfaced. One individual raised the issue of smoking regulations at beachfront restaurants, saying, “What are the regulations? It’s frustrating for owners too.” Others pointed out ongoing problems with traffic and road construction, noting, “Pattaya is great, but traffic and constant roadwork are an issue. Also, police hide in the bushes!”



Despite these concerns, the city remains welcoming to visitors. “Welcome!” one person cheered, while another humorously greeted a specific group of guest. Still, others urged city officials to take action, demanding, “Fix Pattaya’s transportation system!” and warning, “Don’t let your guard down—there’s more to come!”

The mixed sentiments highlight the dynamic nature of Pattaya, a city that continues to balance tourism, development, and the concerns of its residents.

Despite some concerns, Pattaya continues to welcome visitors and remains a top destination.



























