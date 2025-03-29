Pattaya Bolt drivers capture motorcycle thief, recover stolen Vespa

PATTAYA, Thailand – An investigator at Pattaya City Police Station received a report that a group of Bolt drivers and local residents had apprehended a motorcycle thief in front of a convenience store in Soi Kor Phai, South Pattaya, on March 28.

At the scene, a group of Bolt drivers and bystanders had restrained the suspect, identified as Fuengfa Naksuwanhong, 30 years old, along with the stolen vehicle, a white Vespa motorcycle. The , 16 years old rightful owner was also present with her mother to claim the vehicle.







According to the owner, the theft occurred on March 25, at 5:00 PM. She had parked her white Vespa near Ramen restaurant close to Villa Navin on Jomtien Beach Road, only to find it missing upon her return. She reported the theft at the Dongtan Beach sub-police station and reviewed CCTV footage, which showed a suspect resembling a transgender individual riding away with her motorcycle. She then posted the footage on a Pattaya Bolt drivers’ Facebook group for assistance.

On March 28, Bolt drivers recognized the stolen Vespa being ridden by a transgender suspect in South Pattaya’s Soi Kor Phai. They followed and managed to apprehend the suspect before notifying the owner and the authorities.

Police have taken the suspect into custody and brought both parties to the station for further investigation. The stolen Vespa has been returned to its rightful owner, and legal proceedings against the suspect are now underway.



























