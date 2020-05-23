Pattaya weekend hot and cloudy with chances of heavy rain in the East

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part

Cloudy. Scattered thundershowers with heavy rain and gust wind in Nakhon Nayok, PrachinBuri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 27-29 °C. Maximum temperature 34-39 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers areas.







Scattered thundershowers throughout the period and isolated heavy rain. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1- 2 meters in thundershowers areas. Minimum temperature 23-25°C. Maximum temperature 32-36°C.











