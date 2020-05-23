Thai LPGA pro golfers are ready to return after COVID-19 crisis

Thai pro golfers including Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn, Pornanong Phatlum, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Pavarisa Yoktuan, and Kanpinitnan Muangkumsakul say they are prepared to compete on the LPGA tour once the Covid-19 pandemic abates.







The Covid-19 pandemic has affected activities and ways of living for people around the world. Sporting competitions are not immune and most were cancelled, including LPGA Golf tournaments which have been suspended since the middle of February.

Recently, the LPGA sent emails to pro women golfers to announce tournaments will return at the end of July, if conditions continue to improve.

Ariya Jutanugarn, former World #1, said that the situation in Thailand is improving. She has already started practicing and exercising to get ready for the competitions to restart July. May said she would like the fans to not only cheer and follow, but also to keep healthy and always follow prevention measures by wearing masks and washing hands often.

Moriya Jutanugarn said she practices in the morning, then goes home to exercise every day. She believes that everyone is ready and hopes the Covid-19 situation will be back to normal when competitions start in this July.

Pornanong Phatlum from Chaiyaphum has already started practicing on the golf course and said she is ready for competitions to begin in the USA, if everything goes as planned. She was in the USA when the outbreak started, and practiced her golf swing at home. She returned to Thailand when she was able and passed the quarantine period in accordance with Thai Government’s requirement. She said she is confident that the competition organizers and LPG tour officials will have good prevention measures in place when competition resumes.

2nd year LPGA Tour Pro Pajaree Anannarukarn said she returned from the USA when the LPGA tour was halted. She, too, passed the quarantine period according to the government’s policy. She always maintains her physical fitness at home by exercising practicing her golf swing. She’s ready to rejoin the LPGA Tour in July, if nothing is changed. “Please cheer up all of us.”







Pavarisa Yoktuan from Nakhon Srithammarat revealed that now she and other pro golfers are ready for not only LPG tournament but also for others. “All of us are ready to go back to play for the competitions, although this year’s situation is unusual. Everyone keeps practicing and exercising. Now, we are ready for the LPGA tour competition.”

Kanpinitnan Muangkumsakul from Khon Kaen also said that “all of us are ready to compete on LPGA tour in July.” During the months competitions were halted, she kept practicing and cared for her health. When the lockdown ended, she started practicing out on the course again. She would “like the fans to cheer all of us like they did.”





The LPGA tournament plans to return with the Marathon Classic in Ohio, USA July 23-26, followed by the Evian Championship in France. However, Mike Whan said the LPGA commissioner’s announcement regarding returning to competition cannot be confirmed yet, or what the schedule will be. But LPGA pros are encouraged to stay ready. More announcements will come later.

For additional information, please visit www.lpga.com







