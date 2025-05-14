Pattaya weather remains unstable, but regular visitors adapt to the rain

PATTAYA, Thailand – As unstable weather conditions persist across Thailand, Pattaya is no exception. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall have become part of the daily pattern in this popular coastal city. Yet, despite the wet and unpredictable skies, regular tourists seem unfazed — many have grown accustomed to the moody weather and continue to enjoy their vacations with umbrellas in hand and flexible plans.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, thunderstorms and heavy rain are affecting many parts of the country, with Bangkok and its surrounding areas expected to experience rainfall in 70% of the area today. The unstable weather is driven by a moderate high-pressure system from China, bringing in moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea, resulting in stormy conditions over northern and central Thailand, including the capital.







Eastern provinces, including Chonburi where Pattaya is located, are seeing even higher rain coverage — up to 80% — with heavy downpours expected in several locations such as Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The eastern sea is also experiencing moderate waves, with heights of around 1 meter, increasing to over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to exercise caution.

Despite the gloomy forecast, tourism in Pattaya remains resilient. Local businesses, beach vendors, and hotel staff report that seasoned visitors, especially long-term travelers and regional tourists, continue their routines undeterred. “They just wait out the rain in a café or shopping mall, then go back out when the skies clear,” one hotel manager noted.



Health officials and local authorities remind residents and visitors to avoid open areas, large trees, and unstable structures during storms, and to watch out for potential flooding in low-lying zones. Farmers and those working outdoors are advised to reinforce agricultural setups and take precautions to protect livestock and crops.

Meanwhile, Bangkokians are also bracing for another wet day, with temperatures ranging from 25–32°C, and southeasterly winds blowing at 10–20 km/h. Air pollution remains in the low-to-moderate range thanks to regular rainfalls reducing particulate matter in the air.

While Thailand rides through its wet season with caution, the familiar rhythm of rain and recovery continues — and in places like Pattaya, the weather may shift quickly, but the warm welcome and vibrant city life remain constant.

































