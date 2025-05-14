Pattaya faces shortage of young workers to serve retired foreigners amid shifting priorities and low wages

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Thailand continues to market itself as a retirement haven, attracting retirees from around the world with its warm climate, affordable living, and laid-back lifestyle, the city of Pattaya is experiencing a growing challenge. The tourism sector, which relies heavily on foreign retirees, is struggling to find the young workers it desperately needs to serve this expanding demographic.

While the city has long been a top destination for retirees, particularly from Western countries, it is facing a severe shortage of young workers to fill the roles necessary to cater to this group. Bars, restaurants, hotels, spas, and shops that once thrived with an eager workforce now often face empty positions, making it increasingly difficult for businesses to provide the level of service that their customers expect.







Many young Thais are simply not interested in taking up these jobs, and the trend is becoming a noticeable issue. “There’s no complaining about ‘not being able to find a job’ if it’s true,” said a local business owner. “From what I’ve seen, I think a lot of young people just prefer to not work, instead choosing to spend their time playing on their phones.”

This reluctance to work in the tourism and service industry is not just about job availability. It highlights a deeper issue: many young workers prefer jobs that are more convenient, less demanding, and offer greater flexibility. Moreover, there’s a significant wage gap that contributes to the problem. Thai business owners, many of whom operate in the tourism sector, are keen to cater to the influx of foreign retirees who bring in much-needed revenue. However, they often struggle with the financial burden of paying staff only the minimum wage, making it less attractive for young workers to take on these roles.



“The foreign retirees have money, and the tourism industry benefits from them,” said another local business owner. “But we want to pay as little as possible to staff, which is why we’re seeing fewer young people interested in these jobs.”

This situation has left many foreign retirees frustrated, as they find themselves in a city that is increasingly unable to provide the services they expect. The combination of low wages, job dissatisfaction, and the evolving mindset of young workers may lead to long-term consequences for Pattaya’s economy, particularly as more retirees seek a lifestyle that depends on a vibrant and efficient service sector. Without addressing these issues, Pattaya may find it difficult to maintain its appeal as a retirement destination, further exacerbating the challenges faced by both locals and businesses.

































