Pattaya City approves budget for Koh Larn Medical Center and Bali Hai Pier public toilets to enhance tourist services

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banlue Kullavanijaya, Chairman of the Pattaya City Council, presided over the first meeting of the second ordinary session of the Pattaya City Council for the year 2025. The meeting was attended by Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya, along with executive officials, council members, and heads of relevant government departments.

During the session, multiple proposals and discussions were brought forward, with two key agenda items receiving significant attention due to their urgency in enhancing public services and quality of life for tourists. The two approved projects include:

-The Koh Larn Community Medical Center Project

-The Completion of Public Toilet Construction at Bali Hai Pier







These projects aim to improve the overall tourism infrastructure, as both Bali Hai Pier and Koh Larn are popular destinations for Thai and international tourists. Comprehensive public restrooms and fully equipped medical services are essential for maintaining Pattaya’s image as a world-class tourist city.

Regarding the Koh Larn Community Medical Center, Mayor Poramet proposed the approval of a multi-year budget commitment, requesting 87,180,000 baht for the implementation of the project over a 36-month period. The project involves hiring private contractors due to limitations in the city’s personnel budget. Currently, the center operates 24 hours a day with only one government staff member, which is insufficient to meet healthcare needs for both residents and tourists.

Mayor Poramet emphasized that Koh Larn has seen a significant increase in population due to migration and continuous tourist influx. Therefore, it is essential to maintain high standards of public health services, including treatment, health promotion, disease prevention, rehabilitation, and consumer protection. The use of long-term contracting was recommended by the project’s TOR (Terms of Reference) committee, arguing that short-term hires are ineffective since new staff would require time to learn the local geography and community lifestyle, risking disruption in services.



Additionally, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai proposed the reallocation of 2,350,000 baht from the 2025 budget to resume and complete the long-delayed public toilet project at Bali Hai Pier. The original contract was canceled due to the contractor’s failure to meet obligations. The new budget aims to complete the unfinished sections and replace the previously deployed mobile toilets, enhancing convenience for both residents and tourists.

The Pattaya City Council unanimously approved both budget proposals, recognizing their importance in supporting the city’s reputation and improving the quality of services. The council stressed the need for rapid execution of the toilet project to align with Pattaya’s status as a fully equipped, livable, and visitor-friendly city.

Moreover, the administration was urged to urgently address the ongoing issue of water shortages on Koh Larn during the dry season, to alleviate the hardships of residents and maintain the island’s appeal to tourists.











































