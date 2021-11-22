Pattaya waters crystal clear with cool mornings and strong winds in November

Weather Forecast for Pattaya and East Region

This week during 23 – 28 Nov, morning cool with strong winds and 2-4°C drop in temperature.

Cloudy with isolated thundershowers in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Minimum temperature is between 23-25 °C while maximum temperature is between 32-34 °C. Easterly winds 15-30 km/hr. and wave height is about 1 meter and 1-2 meters offshore.







Across Thailand

Another rather strong high-pressure has extended to cover the upper Northeast of Thailand with thundershowers mostly in the lower part and a decrease in temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius. Later, cool to cold weather with strong winds and will affect the North, the Central and the East regions but with a decrease by 2-4 degrees Celsius. People keep healthy due to the variable weather.

By 23 November, the northeast monsoon across the Gulf and the South of Thailand becomes stronger with more rains in the South. Heavy rains are possible in some areas while the stronger wind forces the waves about 2 meters high in the Gulf of Thailand and more than 2 meters high in thundershowers.



Cautions

People in the upper country should take care of their health due to the variable weather. People in the South should beware of the severe condition and its accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows. Residents along the Gulf’s shore should watch for inshore surge. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Gulf keep ashore.











































