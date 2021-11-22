Jomtien-Pattaya Rotarians distribute food to the poor

Vice President Jana Keightley of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya together with Community Service chairman Phillip Wall-Morris and James Kemp visited 7 underprivileged families living at Huay Yai Junction in Nong Pralai sub-district recently. The Rotarians distributed dried food and eggs including cooking oil to the grateful villagers.







The Rotarians have been conducting these humanitarian deeds ever since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands people in Thailand. Jana said that they intended to carry on with the food diostributuion project until the situation improved and people can start earning a living again.



























