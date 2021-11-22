Jomtien-Pattaya Rotarians distribute food to the poor

By Pattaya Mail
Vice President Jana Keightley (right) of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya together with Community Service Chairman Phillip Wall-Morris (4th left) and Rotarian James Kemp (4th right) had a most fulfilling day doing community service by being kind to the needy and underprivileged people in our communities.

Vice President Jana Keightley of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya together with Community Service chairman Phillip Wall-Morris and James Kemp visited 7 underprivileged families living at Huay Yai Junction in Nong Pralai sub-district recently. The Rotarians distributed dried food and eggs including cooking oil to the grateful villagers.



The Rotarians have been conducting these humanitarian deeds ever since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands people in Thailand. Jana said that they intended to carry on with the food diostributuion project until the situation improved and people can start earning a living again.

Real happiness is helping others and both Philip and James look very happy giving happiness to others.









