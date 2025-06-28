Pattaya warns hotels and eateries: no more cones, chairs, or carts on sidewalks or roads — fines for retrieval

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials have issued a firm warning to businesses and individuals unlawfully occupying public sidewalks and roads with cones, chairs, carts, and makeshift gates. The practice of reserving parking spaces or obstructing traffic with personal items is now under strict enforcement, with violators facing fines of up to 10,000 baht under the Public Cleanliness and Orderliness Act of 1992 or the Land Traffic Act of 1979.

The restriction comes after a wave of public frustration, particularly in areas where restaurants and shops routinely claim public space for their own use. Officials say any objects placed in public right-of-ways without permission are considered obstructions and will be removed by municipal officers. Owners can retrieve them only after paying the fine.







Locals have voiced strong support for the initiative. Many say they’re tired of seeing sidewalks blocked and parking taken over. One resident asked online whether it’s acceptable to send photos of violations to the city—officials confirmed that submitting photographic evidence and location details is helpful and encouraged. Several others noted that some spots, like the Laem Bali Hai Pier, are regularly blocked in the evenings and claimed vendors have even scolded children playing nearby. A concerned resident added he would take photos himself if the behavior continues.

There have also been questions about enforcement. Some asked whether owners ever return to retrieve their confiscated items. The answer: yes, but only after paying the administrative fine. City workers have reported instances of people showing up to pay penalties in exchange for their cones or signs.



Pattaya officials say this campaign is part of a broader effort to reclaim public space, ensure fair access for pedestrians and motorists, and improve urban safety. The public has praised the action, offering words of encouragement to municipal workers and calling for continued enforcement across all districts.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to report violations to Pattaya’s city hotline at 1337 to help keep public spaces clear and safe for everyone.









































