Pattaya police arrest illegal foreign vendors as locals report they’re everywhere — markets, streets, even bike apps

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City police stepped up enforcement efforts along the beachfront promenade after growing complaints about foreign nationals illegally working as street vendors. The popular tourist area, which draws thousands of visitors daily, has seen an increasing number of foreign workers blending in with Thai sellers, especially during peak hours.







Police officers, led by Pol. Lt. Col. Panupong Nimsuwan and Pol. Sub Lt. Theeradech Paisanpakdee, stopped two Cambodian men who were using modified motorbike carts to sell goods to beachgoers. One man, aged 37, was selling fruit, while the other, aged 39, was offering ice cream. Officers discovered that both lacked work permits and were operating unregistered vehicles. They were taken into custody for further legal proceedings.

During questioning, the men admitted they had been in Thailand for some time and knew their activities were against the law. They said they took the risk because they needed to support their families in Cambodia, where economic opportunities are scarce.

Their arrests have stirred a wave of public discussion. Locals have pointed out other areas in Pattaya where foreign nationals appear to operate street stalls, including well-known markets and neighborhoods. Some mentioned vendors at Jomtien’s morning and evening markets, while others called attention to delivery riders from India, Myanmar, and Cambodia.



Many residents voiced support for the enforcement effort, noting that Thai vendors already face steep competition and costs. Some questioned whether previous cases had resulted in consequences, and whether fines and follow-up action were consistent.

Authorities are asking the public to continue reporting violations and suspicious activity. Those who suspect illegal employment in Pattaya can contact the national emergency number 191 or call the Pattaya Police Station directly at 082-7999111. Police emphasized that while Pattaya remains open to all tourists, the laws surrounding employment and public vending must be respected.







































