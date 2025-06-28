Pattaya’s Walking Street set to shine brighter and welcome all in digital transformation push

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya is pushing forward with a bold plan to transform its iconic Walking Street into a vibrant, all-inclusive landmark that reflects its global spirit and digital ambitions. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, along with his team, held a Zoom meeting on June 27 with leading LED signage designers to finalize the plan for upgrading the street’s iconic gateway sign.







The redesign will feature cutting-edge 3D animation, including a charming dolphin mascot that reflects Pattaya’s coastal identity. By day, the dolphin playfully leaps from the sea; by night, it dons a tuxedo and hat, inviting tourists to join the city’s colorful nightlife. The LED display will greet visitors in six languages — Thai, Hindi, Russian, Korean, German, and Japanese — signaling a warm welcome to international travelers and reinforcing Pattaya’s image as a city for everyone.

Mayor Poramet emphasized the need to balance visual appeal with public safety, instructing designers to manage light intensity to avoid glare and distraction, and ensure the screen content is dynamic, multi-lingual, and informative.



The project falls under the broader vision of “Enjoy Pattaya Every Day – All Lifestyles, No Limits”, and aims to make Walking Street not just a nightlife hub, but a true digital-age landmark that’s inclusive and inspiring.

With this upgrade, Pattaya is not only enhancing its infrastructure but also reinforcing its message: Walking Street is for everyone — vibrant, safe, and proudly international.



































