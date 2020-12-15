Pattaya warns against burning, smokey vehicles as smog hits city

Officials urged residents to refrain from burning garbage and repair vehicles belching black smoke as pollution shrouded Pattaya in a smoggy haze.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said Dec. 14 that air quality over the past weekend, and its percentage of particulate matter 2.5 microns or smaller, exceeded healthful standards.







However, the haze doesn’t last long and disperses in a day or two, he added.

Major contributors to the dangerous PM 2.5 are open burning and vehicle exhaust, so Manote implored people not to burn trash and either not drive vehicles, particularly diesels, that emit smoke, or get them repaired.















