AMCHAM Thailand Foundation (ATF) with Aetna Health Insurance donates 109 sets of computers to schools in Nonthaburi

On December 14 at the Nonthaburi Education Area District Office 2, the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand Foundation (ATF) along with member company Aetna Health Insurance donated 109 sets of computers to 30 schools in Nonthaburi.







Damian J Delaney, Managing Director, Aetna Health Insurance; Sarawan Dever, Deputy Director, AMCHAM Thailand; and Kunthaphatt Nutapotipan, Director of Marketing and Product Development, Aetna Health Insurance; presented the computers to Dr. Orawan Saengsuwan, Director and Dr. Dujdao Tobangpa, Deputy Director, Nonthaburi Primary Educational Service Area Office 2; to distribute these computers to schools in the area. The schools were identified by Nonthaburi Primary Educational Service Area Office 2.

Dr. Orawan said, “The schools were grateful for the donation since they do not have the budget to purchase the required computers.” The event was also attended by teachers and students from recipient schools.

AMCHAM Thailand Deputy Director Sarawan Dever said, “AMCHAM member companies continue to invest in sustainable development of Thailand, and education is a top priority for these companies.”





They provide funding for improving the quality of education, requisite skills training for students and teachers, and provide access to infrastructure to give these students an opportunity to fulfil their potential and better their lives. Many of ATF’s students have been employed by AMCHAM’s member companies.

Since 1982 AMCHAM has supported almost 900 primary schools throughout Thailand under OBEC. In addition, ATF has provided more than 3,000 university scholarships since 1976.

Aetna Health Insurance also invests in CSR activities that focus on the health and safety of local communities across Thailand and globally. By providing access to better education, health and safety, Aetna aims to support community well-being and development.









Member companies have cumulatively invested over U.S. $50 billion in Thailand and provided more than 200,000 local jobs.

If you would like to learn more about the Foundation please visit: www.amchamthailand.com/foundation or contact Varsha Wadhwani, Communications Officer at AMCHAM, [email protected]







