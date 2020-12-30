Pattaya Walking Street tonight

Here we go again. Below are scenes from Walking Street taken at 10pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Just one night after restricting entertainment venues’ opening times to midnight, Chonburi Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai took it a step further and ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses in the province until further notice due to a coronavirus outbreak, both locally and nationally. The result could be devastating. C’mon 2021, vaccines, and a return to normal life. (Details can be found on other pages here on pattayamail.com)





























