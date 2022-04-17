Pattaya Walking Street shows signs of life during Songkran

Walking Street remains a shadow of its pre-pandemic days, but Songkran gave hope that it may not be much longer until things return to “normal”.

Pattaya has been busy during the Songkran holiday despite a ban on splashing water. One follow-on from having many domestic tourists in town is that the few bars and restaurants open on Walking Street did good trade.



The famous nightlife strip is still a disaster area with the Provincial Electricity Authority’s much-delayed construction project to bury overhead wires dragging on. And most go-go bars remain closed with ones that are open not allowed (legally) to feature dancing girls.

But April 14, both Thai and foreign tourists explored their options, finding live music and seafood available, plus go-go “lounges”.







Walking certainly was better than driving in or around Pattaya, with traffic remaining heavy. Bali Hai Pier brimmed with tourists traveling to and from Koh Larn Island and beaches remained busy.































