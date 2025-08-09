Pattaya Walking Street restaurant fined 10,000 baht for dumping waste in public drain

By Pattaya Mail
Restaurant on Walking Street fined 10,000 baht for illegally dumping grease and wastewater into Pattaya’s public drainage system.

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Drainage Maintenance Division of the Sanitation Engineering Office, together with the Sanitation and Environmental Health Division, Public Health Office, the Public Order Division of Pattaya City Administration, and the Complaint Reception Office of the City Clerk’s Office, conducted an inspection of a restaurant on Walking Street.

It was found that the establishment discharged wastewater and food grease into the city’s public drainage system, causing blockage and foul odors. The violator was officially recorded and fined 10,000 baht under disciplinary regulations, and ordered to urgently improve the situation.



Some locals and officials suggest increasing fines to 20,000 baht to deter repeat offenses, emphasizing the heavy workload officials face managing numerous daily complaints like this. Many expressed doubt whether the current fine would cover the cost of pipe repairs and noted similar violations occur frequently in Pattaya.

Officials urge stricter penalties as drain blockages and pollution complaints continue across Pattaya.

The city calls for urgent repairs after foul odors and blockages caused by food waste discharge.

Public pressure mounts to increase fines amid concerns over persistent drainage pollution issues.















