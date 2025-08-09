Pattaya Walking Street restaurant fined 10,000 baht for dumping waste in public drain

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Drainage Maintenance Division of the Sanitation Engineering Office, together with the Sanitation and Environmental Health Division, Public Health Office, the Public Order Division of Pattaya City Administration, and the Complaint Reception Office of the City Clerk’s Office, conducted an inspection of a restaurant on Walking Street.

It was found that the establishment discharged wastewater and food grease into the city’s public drainage system, causing blockage and foul odors. The violator was officially recorded and fined 10,000 baht under disciplinary regulations, and ordered to urgently improve the situation.







Some locals and officials suggest increasing fines to 20,000 baht to deter repeat offenses, emphasizing the heavy workload officials face managing numerous daily complaints like this. Many expressed doubt whether the current fine would cover the cost of pipe repairs and noted similar violations occur frequently in Pattaya.



































