Korean man with gun triggers two-hour standoff at Pattaya store; public concerned over easy firearm access

PATTAYA, Thailand – A two-hour police standoff unfolded in the early hours of August 8 in Pattaya after a foreign man armed with a firearm took shelter behind a convenience store, claiming he was being chased by a group of Chinese nationals.

At approximately 12:16 AM, Pol. Lt. Col. Siriwat Kratchamas, Deputy Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, received a report of a foreign national carrying a gun inside a convenience store on Thepprasit Soi 8. Officers from multiple units, including Pattaya’s Tourist Police, swiftly responded and sealed off the area, evacuating nearby vendors and bystanders.







After lengthy negotiations and the help of a translator, the suspect — later identified as Mr. Zhang Shuai, a 35-year-old man of Korean ethnicity holding Chinese citizenship — surrendered peacefully with his hands raised. A modified blank Glock 19 handgun capable of firing .380 mm ammunition was recovered from the scene.

Employees told police the man entered the store claiming he was being pursued and threatened by Chinese individuals. Surveillance suggested that he was followed to the store, then ducked into the back area, prompting alarm among staff and customers.



Authorities are investigating potential links to transnational scams, particularly Chinese-led call center gangs, as this incident mirrors a previous case involving a Korean national fleeing alleged Chinese gang members.

Mr. Zhang is currently in custody for further questioning, and police have not ruled out drug involvement or other criminal activity. Additional details will be released following an internal review.

Many expressed disbelief over how easily firearms seem to be accessible in Thailand, especially among foreigners. “Is it really this easy to get a gun here? Foreigners have them too — unbelievable,” one remarked. Others called for strict punishment, warning, “They should be punished to the fullest. Don’t come acting tough here.” There was some confusion about the suspect’s nationality, with questions such as, “Is he Korean?” or “Russian?” Some speculated about drug involvement, suggesting links to substances like meth, cannabis, or kratom, which some tourists reportedly seek.



Netizens voiced concerns over the growing drug problem and the easy access to firearms, noting, “Many locals, as well as foreigners in Pattaya, are under the influence of drugs, and guns can be bought online.” They added that such behavior causes chaos and reflects a lack of control, with drugs openly consumed throughout the city. Calls for tougher law enforcement were common, with demands that the suspect “spend time in jail and be deported,” along with warnings that “troublemakers will soon face consequences.”



































