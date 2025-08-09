Pattaya beach chair fees seen as fair, but visitors voice frustrations over hidden costs

PATTAYA, Thailand — The local Public Health and Environment Department, along with the City Clerk’s Office, recently moved to clearly post official price lists and complaint channels for beach chair and umbrella rentals at Pattaya Beach. The initiative aims to improve transparency for tourists and residents by confirming standardized fees of 50 baht for beach chairs and 100 baht for lounge beds across stalls numbered 001–118.

Officials say the pricing has remained steady for over a decade and that enforcing posted prices will help prevent overcharging and unfair practices. Tourists and locals are encouraged to report any violations through the city hotline 1337, which operates 24 hours and takes location details for swift response.







However, visitors’ experiences tell a more complicated story. Many longtime tourists recall paying just 20 baht years ago and express frustration about rising prices in an already expensive travel environment. Some have reported paying 100 baht consistently, and during busy events like fireworks festivals, charges reportedly spike up to 200 baht per chair.

Others complain about inconsistent pricing, especially for larger seating sets or tables, which vary from stall to stall without clear regulation. The practice of charging tourists, particularly foreigners, higher fees—sometimes as much as 150 baht per chair—adds to perceptions of unfairness.



Some locals lament the beach’s cluttered appearance with rows of chairs and umbrellas dominating the shore, suggesting a return to a more natural, open beachfront would be preferable. Others point out additional costs for food, drinks, and parking that, combined with chair fees, make a day at the beach increasingly expensive for families and casual visitors.

“You pay just to get a chair, but then you’re often encouraged to buy food and drinks at higher prices, and parking fees can add up quickly,” said one tourist. “It can sometimes feel like the whole beach experience is a bit costly, which may affect how visitors enjoy their time.”

For foreign tourists, the prices may be manageable, but for local residents, these costs often require careful budgeting, with many doing thorough head counts before spending.

Balancing these concerns with the need to maintain quality services and public access remains an ongoing challenge for Pattaya’s beach management.



Despite these concerns, many acknowledge the need for some regulation to prevent chaotic or exploitative practices, and most agree that the posted standard fees, if properly enforced, are reasonable. The city’s efforts to enforce fixed prices and improve transparency are welcomed but critics urge more consistent monitoring and enforcement.

Local residents who frequent the beach also urge authorities to balance commercial interests with public access and affordability, suggesting that keeping prices fair and visible will help Pattaya maintain its reputation as a welcoming destination for both Thai and foreign tourists.

As one visitor from abroad noted, “Clear signage and fair fees make a huge difference. With consistent enforcement and cooperation from vendors, Pattaya can continue to be a favorite spot where everyone feels welcome and enjoys a hassle-free beach experience.”







































