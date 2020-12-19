Pattaya Walking Street power lines to be buried in early 2021

The Provincial Electricity Authority’s project to bury two kilometers of overhead wires across the city will move to Walking Street early next year.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and PEA Manager Wichien Hengudomsub inspected North Road on Dec. 18 as utility workers wrapped up the removal of the last empty electricity poles from the street. While wires were removed in March, the poles had been left for eight months, partly due to delays from the coronavirus shutdown.







The PEA is removing overhead power and communications lines in eight areas, with Central and North Road already completed; Sukhumvit, Third and South Roads are in progress; and Walking Street and Second roads and sois Lengkee and Buakhao still to go.

Sonthaya said the Walking Street phase was set to begin in early 2021. He apologized for the delays and inconvenience the incessant roadwork has caused, but said it will make Pattaya more attractive in the long run and bring the city’s power grid up to international standards.

Wichien said the PEA expects all the work will be completed within two years.















