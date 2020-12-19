Pattaya-area police move to secure Sunday’s election

Local police will begin patrols Saturday night and continue until polls close to keep Sunday’s provincial elections safe and secure.

Banglamung police chief Pol. Col. Pattanachai Pamornpiboon said Dec. 18 he has set up three squads for election security, directed from a central command center, which will also be used to keep peace and order until after Christmas.







Police inquiry teams already have completed training about election laws and processes, he said, while investigative police will pursue complaints about election-law violations.

Patrols will begin Dec. 19 with two rapid-response teams canvassing the Pattaya area so they can respond to complaints quickly.

On the election day, Banglamung Police Station will arrange for officers to stand watch at 76 polling locations across the district.

The work doesn’t end there, however. Police will be investigating the delivery of “gifts” promised to voters in exchange for their votes in the days following the election, Pattanachai said.

So far, election season has been relatively peaceful, Pattanachai said, with only a few complaints about campaign banners being ripped down.















